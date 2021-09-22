 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 3 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 of the fantasy football season brought as many questions as it did answers. Cooper Kupp and Tyler Lockett continue to stun with their big-time value for fantasy managers, while their teammates, Robert Woods and DK Metcalf, sit as the wide receivers 33 and 41 in fantasy football, respectively. Allen Robinson currently sits with fewer points in PPR leagues than Braxton Berrios (give yourself a pat on the back if you knew he played for the Jets), and Freddie Swain sits ahead of Chase Claypool in fantasy points through two weeks.

Despite some of these surprises, there’s still plenty of hope and time for big-time bounceback seasons for your WR studs. In the meantime, we’ll try to help you through the drought with some clutch flex plays to keep your teams afloat.

Injury news

Browns WR Jarvis Landry was placed on IR with a knee injury, and the team still has yet to see star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. return from his torn ACL. OBJ has the potential to return in Week 3, and if he does, is likely to see a decent target share given Landry’s absence.

On the final (meaningless) play of the Steelers outing against the Raiders, WR Diontae Johnson suffered a knee injury and had to be helped off of the field. Mike Garafolo reported that the injury wasn’t “serious,” but it remains to be seen what his status for Week 3 is. Johnson has had 10 or more targets in 10 of his last 12 games played. If he’s inactive, JuJu Smith-Schuster remains a high end flex option at home against the Bengals in Week 3.

Streaming options

Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. CAR

If anyone is concerned about the potential production for Brandin Cooks with rookie QB Davis Mills under center, they... probably should be. However, the target volume that Cooks should see is incredibly promising. Though the quality of targets decreases without Tyrod Taylor, it’s worth noting that Cooks saw an astonishing 50% target share with Mills under center. Cooks is the WR11 so far on the season and has seen the fifth-most targets among all wide receivers. In full PPR scoring formats, Cooks is officially a lock until he shows us otherwise.

Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. ATL

Most thought Kenny Golladay was the wideout to monitor for the Giants after his big payday, it’s Sterling Shepard that has been the star of the show. Shepard has racked up 19 targets in the first two weeks of the season with 16 catches and 207 receiving yards to his name. Next up is Atlanta, who has allowed four different wideouts performances of 14+ PPR points through two weeks. Shepard’s volume provides a safe floor in PPR leagues, while a favorable matchup with the sixth-lowest coverage grade by PFF on the season gives him some upside.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 1

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB @ NO
2 Tyreek Hill KC vs CLE
3 Calvin Ridley ATL vs PHI
4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ TEN
5 Stefon Diggs BUF vs PIT
6 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ IND
7 Justin Jefferson MIN @ CIN
8 Keenan Allen LAC @ WAS
9 Terry McLaurin WAS vs LAC
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ TB
11 Chris Godwin TB vs DAL
12 Mike Evans TB vs DAL
13 A.J. Brown TEN vs ARI
14 Allen Robinson II CHI @ LAR
15 Julio Jones TEN vs ARI
16 Robert Woods LAR vs CHI
17 D.J. Moore CAR vs NYJ
18 Cooper Kupp LAR vs CHI
19 Tyler Lockett SEA @ IND
20 Tee Higgins CIN vs MIN
21 Diontae Johnson PIT @ BUF
22 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ DET
23 Adam Thielen MIN @ CIN
24 DeVonta Smith PHI @ ATL
25 Chase Claypool PIT @ BUF
26 Amari Cooper DAL @ TB
27 Marquise Brown BAL @ LV
28 Deebo Samuel SF @ DET
29 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ KC
30 Courtland Sutton DEN @ NYG
31 Antonio Brown TB vs DAL
32 Tyler Boyd CIN vs MIN
33 Robby Anderson CAR vs NYJ
34 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ HOU
35 Kenny Golladay NYG vs DEN
36 Jarvis Landry CLE @ KC
37 Brandin Cooks HOU vs JAC
38 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs SEA
39 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ NYG
40 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ BUF
41 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC @ HOU
42 Corey Davis NYJ @ CAR
43 DeVante Parker MIA @ NE
44 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ HOU
45 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs MIN
46 Mike Williams LAC @ WAS
47 Marquez Callaway NO vs GB
48 Elijah Moore NYJ @ CAR
49 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ NE
50 Cole Beasley BUF vs PIT
51 Jakobi Meyers NE vs MIA
52 Michael Gallup DAL @ TB
53 KJ Hamler DEN @ NYG
54 Parris Campbell IND vs SEA
55 Russell Gage ATL vs PHI
56 Sterling Shepard NYG vs DEN
57 Rondale Moore ARI @ TEN
58 Mecole Hardman KC vs CLE
59 Henry Ruggs III LV vs BAL
60 Darnell Mooney CHI @ LAR
61 Quez Watkins PHI @ ATL
62 Nelson Agholor NE vs MIA
63 Jalen Reagor PHI @ ATL
64 Christian Kirk ARI @ TEN
65 Tyrell Williams DET vs SF
66 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ NO
67 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs NYJ
68 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs PIT
69 Darius Slayton NYG vs DEN
70 Sammy Watkins BAL @ LV
71 Bryan Edwards LV vs BAL
72 Jalen Guyton LAC @ WAS
73 Gabriel Davis BUF vs PIT
74 A.J. Green ARI @ TEN
75 Dyami Brown WAS vs LAC
76 Randall Cobb GB @ NO
77 DeSean Jackson LAR vs CHI
78 Allen Lazard GB @ NO
79 Hunter Renfrow LV vs BAL
80 Kendrick Bourne NE vs MIA
81 Van Jefferson LAR vs CHI
82 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ KC
83 Albert Wilson MIA @ NE
84 James Washington PIT @ BUF
85 Kadarius Toney NYG vs DEN
86 Zach Pascal IND vs SEA
87 Anthony Miller HOU vs JAC
88 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs PHI
89 Josh Reynolds TEN vs ARI
90 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ IND
91 Quintez Cephus DET vs SF
92 Demarcus Robinson KC vs CLE
93 Rashard Higgins CLE @ KC
94 Denzel Mims NYJ @ CAR
95 Josh Palmer LAC @ WAS
96 Nico Collins HOU vs JAC
97 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs SF
98 Preston Williams MIA @ NE
99 Tim Patrick DEN @ NYG
100 Amari Rodgers GB @ NO
101 Byron Pringle KC vs CLE
102 Greg Ward PHI @ ATL
103 Cam Sims WAS vs LAC
104 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ CAR
105 Tutu Atwell LAR vs CHI
106 Scotty Miller TB vs DAL
107 Chris Conley HOU vs JAC
108 Adam Humphries WAS vs LAC
109 Marquise Goodwin CHI @ LAR
110 Auden Tate CIN vs MIN
111 Damiere Byrd CHI @ LAR
112 Trent Sherfield SF @ DET
113 Mohamed Sanu SF @ DET
114 Dede Westbrook MIN @ CIN
115 Deonte Harris NO vs GB
116 Tyler Johnson TB vs DAL
117 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs PIT
118 Freddie Swain SEA @ IND
119 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs PHI
120 Andy Isabella ARI @ TEN
121 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO vs GB
122 Jakeem Grant Sr. MIA @ NE
123 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN @ CIN
124 Willie Snead IV LV vs BAL
125 Tylan Wallace BAL @ LV
126 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ KC
127 Steven Sims Jr. PIT @ BUF
128 Devin Duvernay BAL @ LV
129 Frank Darby ATL vs PHI

More From DraftKings Nation