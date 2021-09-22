Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 2 was yet another two touchdown game from Rob Gronkowski, as he now has three straight two touchdown games, including the Super Bowl. Gronk isn’t going to put up huge receptions and yards every week with so many good receivers in Tampa, but the touchdowns are going to keep him as a strong play every week.

T.J. Hockenson has joined the conversation for elite tight end after a hot start. He still needs to show consistency on a bad team, but there’s no doubt he’s one of the safest plays in fantasy right now.

Rookie Kyle Pitts hasn’t broken out just yet, but Week 2 was close and with his usage, it’s coming. The Giants are going to have their hands full this week.

Injury news

Zach Ertz, Eagles

The Eagles tight end is on the COVID-19 list. At this point we don’t have much information to guide us, but there’s a chance he doesn’t suit up in Week 3, which would be a big help for Dallas Goedert’s fantasy stock.

James O’Shaugnessy, Jaguars

The jaguars tight end got off to a strong start this season and was looking to be the no-doubt No. 1 tight end in Jacksonville, but he’ll miss 3-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain. Luke Farrell and Chris Manhertz split the tight end snaps until O’Shaugnessy returns.