Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 2 was yet another two touchdown game from Rob Gronkowski, as he now has three straight two touchdown games, including the Super Bowl. Gronk isn’t going to put up huge receptions and yards every week with so many good receivers in Tampa, but the touchdowns are going to keep him as a strong play every week.
T.J. Hockenson has joined the conversation for elite tight end after a hot start. He still needs to show consistency on a bad team, but there’s no doubt he’s one of the safest plays in fantasy right now.
Rookie Kyle Pitts hasn’t broken out just yet, but Week 2 was close and with his usage, it’s coming. The Giants are going to have their hands full this week.
Injury news
Zach Ertz, Eagles
The Eagles tight end is on the COVID-19 list. At this point we don’t have much information to guide us, but there’s a chance he doesn’t suit up in Week 3, which would be a big help for Dallas Goedert’s fantasy stock.
James O’Shaugnessy, Jaguars
The jaguars tight end got off to a strong start this season and was looking to be the no-doubt No. 1 tight end in Jacksonville, but he’ll miss 3-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain. Luke Farrell and Chris Manhertz split the tight end snaps until O’Shaugnessy returns.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 3
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs LAC
|2
|Darren Waller
|LV
|vs MIA
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|vs BAL
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs GB
|5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|@ DET
|6
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|@ LAR
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|@ NYG
|8
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|@ SF
|9
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|@ DAL
|11
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|@ BUF
|12
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs TB
|13
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|@ KC
|14
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|vs NO
|15
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs NO
|16
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|vs CHI
|17
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|@ NE
|18
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|vs PHI
|19
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|@ CLE
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|@ LV
|21
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|@ MIN
|22
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs WAS
|23
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|vs PHI
|24
|Dan Arnold
|CAR
|@ HOU
|25
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|vs SEA
|26
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|@ TEN
|27
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs CHI
|28
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs CIN
|29
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|vs CIN
|30
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|@ NE
|31
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|vs ATL
|32
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|@ NYG
|33
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|34
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|35
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|vs IND
|36
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|@ DAL
|37
|Maxx Williams
|ARI
|@ JAC
|38
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|@ PIT
|39
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|vs CHI
|40
|Chris Manhertz
|JAC
|vs ARI
|41
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|vs CAR
|42
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|@ LAR
|43
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|vs MIA
|44
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|@ CLE
|45
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|vs CAR
|46
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|@ TEN
|47
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|@ MIN
|48
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|@ KC
|49
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|@ HOU
|50
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|vs IND
|51
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|@ DEN
|52
|Chris Herndon IV
|MIN
|vs SEA
|53
|Kaden Smith
|NYG
|vs ATL
|54
|Derek Carrier
|LV
|vs MIA
|55
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@ LAR
|56
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|@ BUF
|57
|Josh Oliver
|BAL
|@ DET
|58
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|@ SF
|59
|MyCole Pruitt
|TEN
|vs IND
|60
|Tommy Hudson
|TEN
|vs IND
|61
|Kylen Granson
|IND
|@ TEN
|62
|Darrell Daniels
|ARI
|@ JAC
|63
|Lee Smith
|ATL
|@ NYG
|64
|Ross Dwelley
|SF
|vs GB
|65
|Blake Bell
|KC
|vs LAC
|66
|Luke Farrell
|JAC
|vs ARI
|67
|Eric Saubert
|DEN
|vs NYJ
|68
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|@ LV
|69
|Cethan Carter
|MIA
|@ LV
|70
|Darren Fells
|DET
|vs BAL
|71
|Jack Stoll
|PHI
|@ DAL
|72
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|vs ATL
|73
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|@ LV
|74
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|@ PIT
|75
|James O'Shaughnessy
|JAC
|vs ARI