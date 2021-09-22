 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 3 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Week 2 was yet another two touchdown game from Rob Gronkowski, as he now has three straight two touchdown games, including the Super Bowl. Gronk isn’t going to put up huge receptions and yards every week with so many good receivers in Tampa, but the touchdowns are going to keep him as a strong play every week.

T.J. Hockenson has joined the conversation for elite tight end after a hot start. He still needs to show consistency on a bad team, but there’s no doubt he’s one of the safest plays in fantasy right now.

Rookie Kyle Pitts hasn’t broken out just yet, but Week 2 was close and with his usage, it’s coming. The Giants are going to have their hands full this week.

Injury news

Zach Ertz, Eagles

The Eagles tight end is on the COVID-19 list. At this point we don’t have much information to guide us, but there’s a chance he doesn’t suit up in Week 3, which would be a big help for Dallas Goedert’s fantasy stock.

James O’Shaugnessy, Jaguars

The jaguars tight end got off to a strong start this season and was looking to be the no-doubt No. 1 tight end in Jacksonville, but he’ll miss 3-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain. Luke Farrell and Chris Manhertz split the tight end snaps until O’Shaugnessy returns.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 3

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs LAC
2 Darren Waller LV vs MIA
3 T.J. Hockenson DET vs BAL
4 George Kittle SF vs GB
5 Mark Andrews BAL @ DET
6 Rob Gronkowski TB @ LAR
7 Kyle Pitts ATL @ NYG
8 Robert Tonyan GB @ SF
9 Noah Fant DEN vs NYJ
10 Dallas Goedert PHI @ DAL
11 Logan Thomas WAS @ BUF
12 Tyler Higbee LAR vs TB
13 Jared Cook LAC @ KC
14 Jonnu Smith NE vs NO
15 Hunter Henry NE vs NO
16 Austin Hooper CLE vs CHI
17 Juwan Johnson NO @ NE
18 Blake Jarwin DAL vs PHI
19 Cole Kmet CHI @ CLE
20 Mike Gesicki MIA @ LV
21 Gerald Everett SEA @ MIN
22 Dawson Knox BUF vs WAS
23 Dalton Schultz DAL vs PHI
24 Dan Arnold CAR @ HOU
25 Tyler Conklin MIN vs SEA
26 Jack Doyle IND @ TEN
27 David Njoku CLE vs CHI
28 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs CIN
29 Eric Ebron PIT vs CIN
30 Adam Trautman NO @ NE
31 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs ATL
32 Hayden Hurst ATL @ NYG
33 Tyler Kroft NYJ @ DEN
34 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs NYJ
35 Anthony Firkser TEN vs IND
36 Zach Ertz PHI @ DAL
37 Maxx Williams ARI @ JAC
38 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ PIT
39 Harrison Bryant CLE vs CHI
40 Chris Manhertz JAC vs ARI
41 Jordan Akins HOU vs CAR
42 O.J. Howard TB @ LAR
43 Foster Moreau LV vs MIA
44 Jimmy Graham CHI @ CLE
45 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs CAR
46 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ TEN
47 Will Dissly SEA @ MIN
48 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ KC
49 Ian Thomas CAR @ HOU
50 Geoff Swaim TEN vs IND
51 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ DEN
52 Chris Herndon IV MIN vs SEA
53 Kaden Smith NYG vs ATL
54 Derek Carrier LV vs MIA
55 Cameron Brate TB @ LAR
56 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ BUF
57 Josh Oliver BAL @ DET
58 Marcedes Lewis GB @ SF
59 MyCole Pruitt TEN vs IND
60 Tommy Hudson TEN vs IND
61 Kylen Granson IND @ TEN
62 Darrell Daniels ARI @ JAC
63 Lee Smith ATL @ NYG
64 Ross Dwelley SF vs GB
65 Blake Bell KC vs LAC
66 Luke Farrell JAC vs ARI
67 Eric Saubert DEN vs NYJ
68 Durham Smythe MIA @ LV
69 Cethan Carter MIA @ LV
70 Darren Fells DET vs BAL
71 Jack Stoll PHI @ DAL
72 Evan Engram NYG vs ATL
73 Hunter Long MIA @ LV
74 Drew Sample CIN @ PIT
75 James O'Shaughnessy JAC vs ARI

