Tight end PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Week 2 verified a lot of what we knew from Week 1. Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are still the kings of the tight end position. Darren Waller remains one of the safest PPR tight ends, despite his slow start versus the Steelers. TJ Hockenson is the focal point of the Lions offense.

What remains to be seen is what we’ll see from projected big names like George Kittle and Mark Andrews. They were drafted in most leagues as the TE3 and TE4, respectively, and are both ranking outside of the top-10. Will they bounce back? In case you haven’t found your answer at the tight end position, we’ll break down a couple of viable streamers to consider in Week 12.

Injury news

Giants TE Evan Engram has started practicing after missing Weeks 1 and 2 with a calf injury. It’s unknown if he’ll make his season debut in Week 3, but if he does, he’s not likely to be worth a start. Fellow tight end Kyle Rudolph has amassed 7 total targets in his absence, despite playing over 70% of offensive snaps in each of his games this season. WR Sterling Shepard is the star of that offense... for now.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz tested positive for COVID-19 this week and his status is unclear for Week 3. If he is out, look for an increased target share for Dallas Goedert after a slow and disappointing start to the fantasy football season.

Streaming options

Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. DAL

As noted above, Goedert’s fellow tight end, Zach Ertz, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and it is unknown if he’ll be available to play in Week 3. QB Jalen Hurts has targeted the tight end position on 20% of throws, and if Ertz is out for this contest, the lions share of those targets should be headed to Goedert. The matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys is just the cherry on top, as this should be the perfect game script for high passing volume.

Austin Hooper, CLE vs. CHI

WR Jarvis Landry was placed on IR this week with a knee injury, and it remains to be seen whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. will make his 2021 NFL season debut. If he doesn’t, Hooper could be in for a particularly big performance. The Browns have targeted the tight end position on a league-high 45.8% of throws so far through two games, and in Week 2, Hooper led the TE corps in offensive snaps and targets.