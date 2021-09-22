 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 3 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 verified a lot of what we knew from Week 1. Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are still the kings of the tight end position. Darren Waller remains one of the safest PPR tight ends, despite his slow start versus the Steelers. TJ Hockenson is the focal point of the Lions offense.

What remains to be seen is what we’ll see from projected big names like George Kittle and Mark Andrews. They were drafted in most leagues as the TE3 and TE4, respectively, and are both ranking outside of the top-10. Will they bounce back? In case you haven’t found your answer at the tight end position, we’ll break down a couple of viable streamers to consider in Week 12.

Injury news

Giants TE Evan Engram has started practicing after missing Weeks 1 and 2 with a calf injury. It’s unknown if he’ll make his season debut in Week 3, but if he does, he’s not likely to be worth a start. Fellow tight end Kyle Rudolph has amassed 7 total targets in his absence, despite playing over 70% of offensive snaps in each of his games this season. WR Sterling Shepard is the star of that offense... for now.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz tested positive for COVID-19 this week and his status is unclear for Week 3. If he is out, look for an increased target share for Dallas Goedert after a slow and disappointing start to the fantasy football season.

Streaming options

Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. DAL

As noted above, Goedert’s fellow tight end, Zach Ertz, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and it is unknown if he’ll be available to play in Week 3. QB Jalen Hurts has targeted the tight end position on 20% of throws, and if Ertz is out for this contest, the lions share of those targets should be headed to Goedert. The matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys is just the cherry on top, as this should be the perfect game script for high passing volume.

Austin Hooper, CLE vs. CHI

WR Jarvis Landry was placed on IR this week with a knee injury, and it remains to be seen whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. will make his 2021 NFL season debut. If he doesn’t, Hooper could be in for a particularly big performance. The Browns have targeted the tight end position on a league-high 45.8% of throws so far through two games, and in Week 2, Hooper led the TE corps in offensive snaps and targets.

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 1

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs CLE
2 George Kittle SF @ DET
3 Darren Waller LV vs BAL
4 Mark Andrews BAL @ LV
5 Kyle Pitts ATL vs PHI
6 T.J. Hockenson DET vs SF
7 Robert Tonyan GB @ NO
8 Logan Thomas WAS vs LAC
9 Noah Fant DEN @ NYG
10 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NE
11 Jonnu Smith NE vs MIA
12 Dallas Goedert PHI @ ATL
13 Zach Ertz PHI @ ATL
14 Austin Hooper CLE @ KC
15 Gerald Everett SEA @ IND
16 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs DEN
17 Rob Gronkowski TB vs DAL
18 Dawson Knox BUF vs PIT
19 Tyler Higbee LAR vs CHI
20 Cole Kmet CHI @ LAR
21 Eric Ebron PIT @ BUF
22 Jared Cook LAC @ WAS
23 Anthony Firkser TEN vs ARI
24 Hunter Henry NE vs MIA
25 Blake Jarwin DAL @ TB
26 Tyler Conklin MIN @ CIN
27 Hayden Hurst ATL vs PHI
28 Dan Arnold CAR vs NYJ
29 Jack Doyle IND vs SEA
30 Adam Trautman NO vs GB
31 O.J. Howard TB vs DAL
32 Brevin Jordan HOU vs JAC
33 Donald Parham Jr. LAC @ WAS
34 Tyler Kroft NYJ @ CAR
35 Kaden Smith NYG vs DEN
36 Chris Herndon IV MIN @ CIN
37 Dalton Schultz DAL @ TB
38 Jordan Akins HOU vs JAC
39 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs SEA
40 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ BUF
41 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs MIN
42 Noah Gray KC vs CLE
43 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN @ NYG
44 Juwan Johnson NO vs GB
45 Jimmy Graham CHI @ LAR
46 Ian Thomas CAR vs NYJ
47 Kylen Granson IND vs SEA
48 Jacob Harris LAR vs CHI
49 David Njoku CLE @ KC
50 Geoff Swaim TEN vs ARI
51 Will Dissly SEA @ IND
52 Harrison Bryant CLE @ KC

