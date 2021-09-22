 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D/ST rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 3 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Outside linebacker Shaq Thompson #7 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates a defensive play during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

In Week 2 you wanted your D/STs facing Joe Burrow, Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett, Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and Jameis Winston. Those six quarterbacks gave up 15 interceptions and were sacked 20 times. We can’t rely on that group moving forward, but all are worth taking a good hard look at each week.

Streaming options

Panthers at Texans

The Panthers are the No. 1 D/ST in the league after facing the Jets and Saints. Now they get to take on a Texans team that just lost their starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and two of their best receivers in Nico Collins and Danny Amendola. And now rookie Davis Mills will get his shot to add to the Panthers’ D/ST points.

Cardinals at Jaguars

The Cardinals D/ST wasn’t as good against the Vikings in Week 2 as they were the Titans in Week 1, but they have the defensive line to create havoc. In Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been accurate, as he’s thrown five interceptions and against the Cardinals, there’s a good chance he is forced to throw the ball 40 times.

D/ST rankings for Week 3

Rk Name Opp
1 Denver Broncos vs NYJ
2 Pittsburgh Steelers vs CIN
3 Carolina Panthers @ HOU
4 Arizona Cardinals @ JAC
5 Baltimore Ravens @ DET
6 New England Patriots vs NO
7 Cleveland Browns vs CHI
8 Buffalo Bills vs WAS
9 New York Giants vs ATL
10 Tennessee Titans vs IND
11 Las Vegas Raiders vs MIA
12 New Orleans Saints @ NE
13 Chicago Bears @ CLE
14 Washington Football Team @ BUF
15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ LAR
16 Dallas Cowboys vs PHI
17 Green Bay Packers @ SF
18 Kansas City Chiefs vs LAC
19 Atlanta Falcons @ NYG
20 Miami Dolphins @ LV
21 San Francisco 49ers vs GB
22 Los Angeles Rams vs TB
23 Cincinnati Bengals @ PIT
24 Indianapolis Colts @ TEN
25 Seattle Seahawks @ MIN
26 New York Jets @ DEN
27 Philadelphia Eagles @ DAL
28 Minnesota Vikings vs SEA
29 Los Angeles Chargers @ KC
30 Jacksonville Jaguars vs ARI
31 Houston Texans vs CAR
32 Detroit Lions vs BAL

