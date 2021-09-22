D/ST rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

In Week 2 you wanted your D/STs facing Joe Burrow, Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett, Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and Jameis Winston. Those six quarterbacks gave up 15 interceptions and were sacked 20 times. We can’t rely on that group moving forward, but all are worth taking a good hard look at each week.

Streaming options

Panthers at Texans

The Panthers are the No. 1 D/ST in the league after facing the Jets and Saints. Now they get to take on a Texans team that just lost their starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and two of their best receivers in Nico Collins and Danny Amendola. And now rookie Davis Mills will get his shot to add to the Panthers’ D/ST points.

Cardinals at Jaguars

The Cardinals D/ST wasn’t as good against the Vikings in Week 2 as they were the Titans in Week 1, but they have the defensive line to create havoc. In Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been accurate, as he’s thrown five interceptions and against the Cardinals, there’s a good chance he is forced to throw the ball 40 times.