Panthers vs. Texans picks: Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 3 Thursday Night Football

The NFL kicks off Week 3 on Thursday Night Football with the Houston Texans hosting the Carolina Panthers. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network and features two teams that are surprises through the first two weeks of the season.

The Panthers are 2-0 with wins over the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. The Jets win was not a surprise, but the Saints win was a bit unexpected after New Orleans thumped Green Bay in Week 1. However, the Panthers now head on the road for the first time this season, even if it is against a shaky Texans squad.

Houston is 1-1, which is better than many expected. They handily beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 and then gave the Cleveland Browns a solid fight in Week 2. The big storyline for Houston this week is rookie Davis Mills making his starting debut after Tyrod Taylor went on IR with a hamstring injury.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Texans, Week 3 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Panthers are eight-point favorites. 83% of the handle and 71% of bets are being placed on Carolina to cover.

Is the public right? The line re-opened on Sunday at four, so we’ve seen considerable movement with Taylor sidelined. If you got this line early at four, congrats. If not, eight points is a lot for a road favorite that has surprised us to date. Sam Darnold and company should win this game, but this feels like a bit of a trap. Davis Mills could prove to be a disaster, but Carolina also doesn’t have much film on him, so I’m leaning the underdogs.

Betting the over/under: The point total is currently 43. 60% of the handle and 74% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? While I think Houston can keep this game close with Mills, I think we see both defenses play some solid ball. And if Mills ends up a mess, the Texans aren’t getting many points on the board. I lean under on this.

Betting the moneyline: The Panthers are road favorites with moneyline odds at -425. Moneyline odds for the Texans are at +320. 76% of the handle and 82% of bets are being placed on Carolina to win.

Is the public right? Carolina is on the road for the first time this season, but Houston has too many questions to think they can spring the upset.

