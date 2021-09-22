2021 Ryder Cup tournament schedule of matches on Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The Ryder Cup was delayed a year, but it is finally here. Team Europe is defending its 2018 title and looking to win the event for the fifth time in six years. The 2021 Ryder Cup tees off Friday morning at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Below is the full schedule of matches for the three-day tournament. It will be televised on Golf Channel on Friday and NBC on Saturday and Sunday. A live stream will be available on Peacock, RyderCup.com, and through the Ryder Cup app.

The specific golfer matchups are not settled, but we know when the foursomes, fourball, and singles matches will all get underway. Once the schedule of golfers is announced, we’ll add that in here, but for now, here is when things get going each of the three days.

2021 Ryder Cup schedule (all times ET)

Friday, September 24th

Foursome matches: 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m.

Fourball matches: 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Saturday, September 25th

Foursome matches: 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m.

Fourball matches: 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Sunday, September 26th

12 singles matches: Begin at 12:04 p.m. with tee times every 11 minutes, concludes at 5 p.m.