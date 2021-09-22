 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2021 Ryder Cup tournament schedule of matches on Friday, Saturday, Sunday

We go over the full schedule for the 2021 Ryder Cup golf tournament.

By kate.magdziuk

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Team USA practices on hole number one during the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Haven, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Ryder Cup was delayed a year, but it is finally here. Team Europe is defending its 2018 title and looking to win the event for the fifth time in six years. The 2021 Ryder Cup tees off Friday morning at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Below is the full schedule of matches for the three-day tournament. It will be televised on Golf Channel on Friday and NBC on Saturday and Sunday. A live stream will be available on Peacock, RyderCup.com, and through the Ryder Cup app.

The specific golfer matchups are not settled, but we know when the foursomes, fourball, and singles matches will all get underway. Once the schedule of golfers is announced, we’ll add that in here, but for now, here is when things get going each of the three days.

2021 Ryder Cup schedule (all times ET)

Friday, September 24th

Foursome matches: 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m.
Fourball matches: 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Saturday, September 25th

Foursome matches: 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m.
Fourball matches: 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Sunday, September 26th

12 singles matches: Begin at 12:04 p.m. with tee times every 11 minutes, concludes at 5 p.m.

More From DraftKings Nation