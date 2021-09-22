Which teams have the best odds to land Ben Simmons this time around?

With training camp set to begin next week for the Philadelphia 76ers, All-Star point guard Ben Simmons has made his stance clear that he will not be present and intends to never play another game for the franchise, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Simmons will now play the waiting game to see when he’s traded by the Sixers as they wait for the best deal available. The Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly engaged with the Sixers, per Marc Stein. However, as he puts it, none of those teams have a perennial All-Star player to build a trade package around.

While that might be the case, it has not stopped the oddsmakers from giving their thoughts on where Simmons might be playing this season. Below we’ll look at the odds courtesy of BetMGM and break down the potential options.

Ben Simmons next team odds

Minnesota Timberwolves +400

Houston Rockets +450

Sacramento Kings +600

San Antonio Spurs +800

Golden State Warriors +800

Toronto Raptors +800

Portland Trail Blazers +1100

Oklahoma City Thunder +1400

Washington Wizards +1600

Cleveland Cavaliers +1600

Favorite - Timberwolves +400

It is not surprising to see the T’Wolves as the favorite for the All-Star point guard. Minnesota has been rumored for a while to be in the Simmons’ sweepstakes, but they reportedly don’t have assets to pique the Sixers’ interest. One would think for the Wolves to pull off a trade for Simmons, they would have to give up D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley to start. But who knows if that would interest Sixers GM Daryl Morey enough to move Simmons.

Sleeper/Long shot - Cavaliers +1600

Honestly, if the Sixers wanted to be petty, they could send Simmons to the Cavaliers for a hypothetical package involving Collin Sexton and Kevin Love. Sexton would give them a quality young point guard, while Love could plug in at PF, while pushing Tobias Harris to SF, which is his natural spot.

However, the Sixers might not be enthused by that deal, especially with the growth that now second-year point guard Tyrese Maxey has shown in the summer league. But with the Cavaliers, the Sixers could pick up some draft capital and get something else in a three-team deal.

My pick - Timberwolves

If this was NBA 2K, then I would pull off a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a couple first-round picks for Ben Simmons. But this isn’t NBA 2K and I don’t think Sam Presti would move SGA for a point guard who should be playing at forward that doesn’t shoot.

I’m still leaning towards the Sixers sending Simmons to Minnesota and somehow getting D’Angelo Russell back in return. It’s not an ideal move from them, but it’s tough to see him getting traded to Houston or Sacramento, especially if the deal doesn’t involve De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton.

