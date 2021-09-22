WNBA Playoffs TV schedule: Full list of games from first round to Finals

The 2021 WNBA regular season is a wrap and it’s now time for the playoffs. The first round tips off with two single-elimination games on Thursday, September 23. The second round follows on Sunday, September 26 and then the semifinals begin the following Tuesday, September 28. The Finals open on October 10.

The Connecticut Sun finished the season with the best record and are the championship favorites. They rebounded from a down season in last year’s Wubble, and are led by likely MVP Jonquel Jones, who averaged 19.4 points and a league-leading 11.2 rebounds per game this season.

The Las Vegas Aces have the No. 2 seed and will join Connecticut in a bye through to the semifinals. The top two seeds get the double bye while the third and fourth seeds (Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm) get a single into the second round.

The playoffs will air across the ESPN network of channels. Most of the first three rounds will air on ESPN, while the finals will air between ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. Here is the complete playoff schedule.

2021 WNBA Playoffs schedule

First Round

Thu, Sep. 23: Dallas (7) at Chicago (6) – 8 p.m., ESPN2

Thu, Sep. 23: New York (8) at Phoenix1 (5) – 10 p.m., ESPN2

Second Round

Sun, Sep. 26: TBD at Minnesota (3) – TBD, TBD

Sun, Sep. 26: TBD at Seattle (4) – TBD, TBD

Semifinals

Tue, Sep. 28: TBD at Connecticut (1) – G1 – 8 p.m., ESPN2

Thu, Sep. 30: TBD at Connecticut (1) – G2 – 8 p.m., ESPN2

Sun, Oct. 3: Connecticut (1) at TBD – G3 – TBD, TBD

Wed, Oct. 6: Connecticut (1) at TBD – G4* – TBD, ESPN

Fri, Oct. 8: TBD at Connecticut (1) – G5* – TBD, ESPN2

Tue, Sep. 28: TBD at Las Vegas (2) – G1 10 p.m., ESPN2

Thu, Sep. 30: TBD at Las Vegas (2) – G2 – 10 p.m., ESPN2

Sun, Oct. 3: Las Vegas (2) at TBD – G3 TBD, TBD

Wed, Oct. 6: Las Vegas (2) at TBD – G4* TBD, ESPN

Fri, Oct. 8: TBD at Las Vegas (2) – G5* – TBD, ESPN2

WNBA Finals

Sun, Oct. 10: TBD – G1 – 3 p.m., ABC

Wed, Oct. 13: TBD – G2 – 9 p.m., ESPN

Fri, Oct. 15: TBD – G3 – 9 p.m., ESPN2

Sun, Oct. 17: TBD – G4* – 3 p.m., ESPN

Tue, Oct. 19: TBD – G5* – 9 p.m., ESPN2