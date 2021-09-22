Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Raiders Week 3 with fractured ribs

The Miami Dolphins will be without their 2020 first round pick on Sunday. He suffered fractured ribs in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, and is considered “week-to-week,” per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Backup Jacoby Brissett will take over as starter in Tagovailoa’s absence.

Tagovailoa wants to play through the injury, but the team will hold him back until he is healed. It’s been a slow start offensively for the Dolphins, but they managed a close win over the Patriots in Week 1 before getting blown out 35-0 to the Bills with Tagovailoa sidelined for most of the game.

They’ll likely need to compete with their defense and running game, as Brissett is a no-doubt backup quarterback. He completed 24-of-40 passes for no touchdowns and one interception against the Bills and rushed six times for 12 yards. The Raiders are an easier defense than the Bills to face, but they have played above average to start the season.