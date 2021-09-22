Falcons WR Russell Gage “a bit of a long-shot” to play Week 3 vs. Giants

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage was in and out of Week 2’s matchup with the Buccaneers with an ankle injury and now appears to be a long-shot to play in Week 3, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Gage ended up with just 28 routes run to Calvin Ridley’s 42 in Week 2 while Olamide Zaccheaus saw a bump with 23 routes run. Zaccheaus would likely see the biggest increase in work if Gage misses this game against the Giants. But for fantasy, I’d expect tight end Kyle Pitts to have an even higher upside as more work would funnel his way.

Gage saw seven targets against the Bucs in Week 2 even with a few missed plays due to his ankle. Those should end up moving toward Pitts, Zaccheaus and Ridley. So far the Giants defense has been below average, as they rank 23rd in pass defense DVOA. They’ve also been giving to tight ends, as the Broncos and Washington tight ends have caught 16-of-21 targets for 149 yards and two touchdowns.