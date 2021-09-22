Bears first-round pick Justin Fields will start Week 3 vs. the Browns

The time is now for the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields. He will get the start in Week 3 with Andy Dalton dealing with a bone bruise, per the Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley.

Fields stepped in for Andy Dalton in Week 2 after Dalton suffered a bone bruise on his knee against the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn’t a great start as the No. 1, as he completed just 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards and one interception, adding 31 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

The hope is a week of practice as the No. 1 will help Fields this week against the Browns tough defensive line. Head coach Matt Nagy will likely fit his game plan around Fields’ strengths, which are quite a bit different than Dalton’s. The Browns weakness comes against the pass, so Fields has a shot to have fantasy value when you consider his ability as a rusher and passer in this matchup.