 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bears first-round pick Justin Fields will start Week 3 vs. the Browns

It’s time for the Bears to see what they have in rookie signal caller Justin Fields.

By Chet Gresham
Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears smiles at Pat O’Donnell #16 as they leave the field following a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on September 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Bengals 20-17. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The time is now for the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields. He will get the start in Week 3 with Andy Dalton dealing with a bone bruise, per the Chicago Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley.

Fields stepped in for Andy Dalton in Week 2 after Dalton suffered a bone bruise on his knee against the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn’t a great start as the No. 1, as he completed just 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards and one interception, adding 31 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

The hope is a week of practice as the No. 1 will help Fields this week against the Browns tough defensive line. Head coach Matt Nagy will likely fit his game plan around Fields’ strengths, which are quite a bit different than Dalton’s. The Browns weakness comes against the pass, so Fields has a shot to have fantasy value when you consider his ability as a rusher and passer in this matchup.

More From DraftKings Nation