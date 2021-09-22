Giants RB Saquon Barkley limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 3 contest vs. Falcons

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley remained limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s Week 3 clash against the Atlanta Falcons. Barkley is still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered last season, but has played in the team’s first two contests.

Fantasy football implications

There’s no reason to believe Barkley will not play against Atlanta, given his availability for the team’s first two games. There’s been concerns about his production and there’s a possibility his lingering knee problems could be contributing to that. The Falcons, though, present a great matchup for Barkley. They ranked 24th in rushing yards allowed per game.

Daniel Jones showcased his mobility in last week’s game against Washington. That could either hinder or help Barkley, depending on how many designed runs the Giants call for Jones. Ultimately, the Falcons present an opportunity for Barkley to right the ship and show why he’s considered one of the top running backs in the league.