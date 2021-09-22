Giants WR Kenny Golladay limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of clash with Falcons

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay was limited in practice due to a hip injury, according to the team’s injury report. Golladay has struggled to live up to his massive price tag as a free agent signing for the Giants, recording just seven catches for 102 yards through two games. He also had an outburst directed at Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in the team’s Week 2 loss, a potential sign of trouble for the organization.

Fantasy football implications

Golladay has not been good for the Giants so far. He’s been overtaken by Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton in the receiver group, despite being signed to be the team’s No. 1 receiver. The Falcons offer a chance for every player on the team to have a big week, so Golladay is worth playing if he’s healthy. However, his upside is limited due to Shepard and Slayton playing well early in this season.