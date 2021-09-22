DeAndre Hopkins not practicing on Wednesday with rib injury for Week 3

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn’t practice on Wednesday, per the injury report. He is dealing with a rib injury, but details on the severity of the injury are scarce. He did not appear to miss any time during their Week 2 game with the injury. At this point we can probably not worry too much about his status, but we’ll need to see him return to practice. He has played in the past without practicing, so we can’t rule him out until the team does so officially.

Fantasy football implications

Hopkins is the best receiver in Arizona and one of the best in the league. His absence would be felt by the team and fantasy managers. But if he were to miss, we’d likely get a nice helping of Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk, both players who could put up big numbers in a matchup with the Jaguars without Hopkins.