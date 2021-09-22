Patriots RB Damien Harris gets in limited practice with finger injury on Wednesday

The New England Patriots head to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Sunday. They hope to have running back Damien Harris ready to roll, but he was limited with a finger injury on Wednesday, per NESN’s Zack Cox.

At this point there likely isn’t any need to worry, but we’ll keep an eye on his status as we head toward game time. Harris has played well this season, but did have a costly fumble in Week 1. Thankfully for his fantasy football supporters, that drop didn’t lead to the doghouse. Instead, he played well in Week 2, highlighted by a rumbling 26-yard touchdown run.

Fantasy football implications

Harris’s injury isn’t likely to keep him out of this game against the Saints, but the matchup is not good. Harris has three receptions on the season, so will mostly be used by attacking the best part of the Saints defense, their defensive line. New Orleans ranks third in run defense DVOA and have held Aaron Jones and Christian McCaffrey to 1.8 yards per carry.