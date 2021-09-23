Breaking down odds for Sacramento Kings heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Sacrmento Kings odds heading into the new season.

Sacramento Kings Odds for 2021-22 Season

Win total over/under: 36.5

This is a lot lower than expected in terms of wins, especially for a squad desperate to snap a long postseason drought. The Kings have a lot of high-potential players who should be better this year. Compound that with added chemistry and you have a path to 40+ wins and a chance at the playoffs. Sacramento has back-to-back seasons with 31 wins, but those were shortened due to the pandemic. Add in the extra games of a typical 82-game season and this total should go over.

Odds to make playoffs: No -500, Yes +380

Given how low the win total is, the odds on “no” seem quite high. History says the Kings are not going to make the playoffs this season, but there’s value in saying they will relative to what the oddsmakers think about how many games the team will win. If Fox, Hield and Bagley click, this team will be a play-in contender for sure.

List of player futures

De’Aaron Fox, MVP: +18000

Davion Mitchell, Rookie of the Year: +1800

De’Aaron Fox, Most Improved Player: +1800

Marvin Bagley, Most Improved Player: +9000

Tyrese Haliburton, Sixth Man of the Year: +1500

