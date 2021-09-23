White Sox clinch AL Central division title with win over Indians

The Chicago White Sox clinched the AL Central division title with a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday in Game 1 of a doubleheader. The White Sox entered the day with a magic number 2 to clinch.

This is the second straight playoff berth for the White Sox, who lost in the wild card round in 2020 to the Oakland Athletics. This is just the third time the White Sox have made the postseason since winning the World Series back in 2005. It’s their first division crown since 2008.

The White Sox entered the 2021 MLB season at 10/1 to win the World Series and are currently tied for the third-best odds at 7/1 with the Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago is also tied with the Tampa Bay Rays at 3/1 to come out of the American League and advance to the World Series. Prior to the season, the White Sox pennant odds were +450. Chicago was also heavy favorites to win the AL Central at -120 heading into 2021.