What to do with Sam Darnold in Week 3 fantasy football

Sam Darnold has been impressive, to say the least, during his first two starts for the Carolina Panthers.

He has a short week and a bad team on the other side of the field to face off against, so what should you do with him in fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Darnold has been a shock to fantasy managers In 2021. His past experiences as a New York Jet, the USC grad didn’t offer much in terms of fantasy production for his managers. But through two games, he’s tossed for three touchdowns and nearly 600 yards and added another score on the ground.

Houston’s defense has been bad so far this season, giving up over 500 yards and four scores through the air in two games this season, one of which was against a first-time NFL starter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Never thought I would say this a month ago, but start Sam Darnold this week.