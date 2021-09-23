What to do with Davis Mills in Week 3 fantasy football

The Houston Texans head into Thursday Night Football with a backup quarterback, Davis Mills, after Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury last week in their loss against the Cleveland Browns.

So based on the limited action he got last week after Taylor’s injury, should you start or sit the rookie in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Mills is just a rookie out of Stanford and looked shaky during his action when he was in against Cleveland. He completed just eight of his 18 attempts, barely 100 yards, one score and one interception.

You’d have to imagine Houston's coaching staff isn’t going to put too much on his plate too early on in his time in the NFL after getting thrust into action. I’d expect a heavy dose of ground game and high percentage passes, which doesn’t tend to bode well for fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Honestly, unless your first QB is injured and there are no other quarterback options slated to play on your waiver wire, there’s no comprehendible reason to start Mills. Especially because this is a short week and Carolina’s defense has proven to be pretty stout this season.