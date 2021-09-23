What to do with David Johnson in Week 3 fantasy football

The Houston Texans backfield has already proven to be two things: 1) a committee and 2) inconsistent. Running backs Mark Ingram, David Johnson and Philip Lindsay are all competing for carries and neither of them has been able to sustain the role. So far, Ingram leads the team in rushing attempts, but Week 2 showed that the Texans running backs can be left out of the game plan.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

In the 2021 season, David Johnson has totaled nine carries for 35 yards and no rushing touchdowns. Known for being a receiving back, Johnson has five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. While the latter stat looks impressive, neither of these stats should be giving you confidence for your fantasy lineup on a week-to-week basis. This week, the Texans are on a short week and are facing one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers are leading the NFL in the fewest rushing yards per game and just held superstar running back, Alvin Kamara, to five rushing yards and five total fantasy points in half-PPR scoring.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit David Johnson.