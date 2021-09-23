What to do with Phillip Lindsay in Week 3 fantasy football

Phillip Lindsay is playing into the Houston Texans running back by committee. Through two weeks, he hasn’t been able to separate himself or carve out a dignified role for himself. There will be weeks where he has a decent game, but it isn’t going to be predictable. On the season so far, Lindsay has 13 carries and only one target in the passing game. In a theoretically favorable situation, Lindsay hasn’t been able to rise to the top.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

13 rushing attempts, 27 yards and a rushing touchdown is all Lindsay has been able to total through two weeks. Lindsay is currently the RB35 in half-PPR formats and isn’t going to be able to be relied on for your fantasy lineups. In Week 3, the Texans are on a short week and are facing one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers defense finds itself leading the NFL in multiple defensive categories including giving up the fewest rushing yards to opposing running backs. Most recently, they held superstar running back, Alvin Kamara, to only five rushing yards, but also five total fantasy points in half-PPR scoring.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Phillip Lindsay.