What to do with Mark Ingram in Week 3 fantasy football

Mark Ingram has been a welcome surprise to this Houston Texans running back room. Ingram currently leads the team in both rushing attempts and rushing yards and is the RB35 in half-PPR scoring formats. Ingram is getting nice usage so far, but he hasn’t been able to show consistent production through two games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Mark Ingram

In Week 1, Ingram had 26 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and a solid 14.5 fantasy points. In Week 2, even though the Texans were out to a decent lead in the first half, Ingram carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards. While the numbers and snap percentages for his first two games inspire hope, he is averaging 3.2 yards per carry which is going to need to come up if he is going to consistently appear in your lineup and not be labeled touchdown-dependent. This week, the Texans are playing on a short week and are playing a stout Carolina Panthers defense. The Panthers just limited star running back Alvin Kamara to just five total fantasy points in Week 2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mark Ingram this week.