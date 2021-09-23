What to do with Brandin Cooks in Week 3 fantasy football

Brandin Cooks is one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL because he is able to adapt and succeed no matter who is under center. Throw in the massive target share that Cooks has and that is going to equal fantasy relevancy. He ranks in the top-5 for targets in the NFL and has a great role in this offense. Even on a short week and against a good defense, Cooks has intrigue.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Heading into the Monday Night Football game to culminate Week 2, Cooks is the WR10 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has 21 targets, 14 receptions, 210 yards and a touchdown. The good news for Cooks managers is that he caught his lone touchdown in Week 2 late in the fourth quarter when rookie Davis Mills had taken over for an injured Tyrod Taylor. Even if Taylor sits, Mills is going to look for Cooks early and often. The Carolina Panthers are allowing the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL through two weeks so it won’t be an easy matchup, but the workload should still be there for the veteran.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with the tough matchup, start Cooks.