What to do with Chris Conley, Nico Collins in Week 3 fantasy football

In the Houston Texans Week 2 matchup, only one receiver was targeted more than twice even though they were playing from behind the majority of the second half. While this won’t necessarily be the norm, it is a cause for concern for any receiver not named Brandin Cooks. Cooks leads the teams in targets and receiving yards, and the gap seems like it will just continue to increase.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Chris Conley

Both Nico Collins and Chris Conley have been targeted four times apiece through the team’s first two games. Conley leads the pair in receiving yards with 40 compared to Collins’ 39. Neither of these guys is going to be trusted in your lineups with any sort of confidence unless they can carve out bigger roles in the offense. At this point, they remain touchdown-dependent. With the Texans on a short week and facing a Carolina Panthers defense giving up the fewest passing yards in the NFL per game, neither should make your starting lineup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both Conley and Collins.