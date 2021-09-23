 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What to do with Chris Conley, Nico Collins in Week 3 fantasy football

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Chris Conley ahead of the Houston Texans Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

TeddyRicketson
Chris Conley #18 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Damien Wilson #54 of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Andrew Wingard #42 at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

In the Houston Texans Week 2 matchup, only one receiver was targeted more than twice even though they were playing from behind the majority of the second half. While this won’t necessarily be the norm, it is a cause for concern for any receiver not named Brandin Cooks. Cooks leads the teams in targets and receiving yards, and the gap seems like it will just continue to increase.

Chris Conley

Both Nico Collins and Chris Conley have been targeted four times apiece through the team’s first two games. Conley leads the pair in receiving yards with 40 compared to Collins’ 39. Neither of these guys is going to be trusted in your lineups with any sort of confidence unless they can carve out bigger roles in the offense. At this point, they remain touchdown-dependent. With the Texans on a short week and facing a Carolina Panthers defense giving up the fewest passing yards in the NFL per game, neither should make your starting lineup this week.

Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both Conley and Collins.

