What to do with Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins in Week 3 fantasy football

One week removed from a solid performance, tight end Pharaoh Brown returned to Earth amid a disappointing performance in the Week 2 loss. Brown went from four receptions and five targets for 67 yards to zero receptions on one target. Not much can be said for the Houston Texans' other tight end, Jordan Akins. He went at least in the right direction going from no receptions on two targets to one reception for 17 yards on two targets. Either way, these tight ends should see a decent target share Thursday, but they have a tough matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TEs Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins

Brown finished as the TE13 in Week 1 and he emerged as a potential sleeper candidate off of his usage. That usage disappeared in Week 2 and it seems that Brown will be yet another unpredictable component of this offense. Akins hasn’t really done anything to even be in the conversation to this point. The Texans are theoretically going to get down the field somehow, but do you really want to try and rely on a tight end getting hand fulls of yards if any at all? Neither of these guys can be trusted and are purely touchdown-dependent.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both of Brown and Akins.