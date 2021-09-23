What to do with Christian McCaffrey in Week 3 fantasy football

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was dealing with some leg cramping in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but should be ready to play Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

After dealing with injuries last season, McCaffrey looks healthy and rejuvenated this season for the surprising undefeated Carolina Panthers. The versatile running back shined against the Saints with 72 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. He also added five receptions (six targets) for 65 yards.

The former first-round pick has lived up to his first-round fantasy football projection through the first two weeks of the season. McCaffrey should be able to once again have a big game against a Houston defense that allowed 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

To start off Week 3 in fantasy football, McCaffrey is a no-question must start.