What to do with DJ Moore in Week 3 fantasy football

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore another solid performance on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and will look to carry that momentum into Week 3 against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Moore has started out this season as the top receiving option for veteran quarterback Sam Darnold. In Week 1 against the New York Jets, the former first-round pick had six receptions (eight targets) for 80 yards. Moore scored 15.4 fantasy points in ESPN leagues, which is not too bad for a projected WR2.

However, he took it up notch in Week 2 against the Saints, pulling in eight receptions (11 targets) for 79 yards and a touchdown. Moore went on to score 21.9 fantasy points, which just solidifies his standing as a quality WR2. However, if he continues to play well, he could move up to WR1 status.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore, just like McCaffrey, is an easy start in fantasy football this week. The Texans’ defense will try to slow down CMC, which should open up things for Moore and Robby Anderson.