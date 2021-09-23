 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What to do with Robby Anderson in Week 3 fantasy football

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Robby Anderson ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

By Jovan C. Alford
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) makes the catch covered by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is another wideout, who could be due for a breakout game in Week 3. The speedy receiver and the Panthers will take on the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Anderson has a ton of big-play potential, which was on display in Week 1 against the New York Jets. The veteran wideout only had one reception, but it was a 57-yard touchdown. Anderson scored 12.7 fantasy points in ESPN fantasy leagues, which likely gave fantasy managers a much-needed edge to start the season.

Then in Week 2, Anderson had a productive outing against the Saints with three receptions (six targets) for 38 yards. But his three-catch, 38-yard performance only amounted to 6.8 fantasy points. However, Anderson’s Week 2 outing should not ring alarm bells for fantasy managers as he has a favorable matchup against the Texans’ secondary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a solid FLEX option to open up Week 3, then Anderson is definitely one of the best as he only needs one big play to bring in double-digit fantasy points.

More From DraftKings Nation