What to do with Robby Anderson in Week 3 fantasy football

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson is another wideout, who could be due for a breakout game in Week 3. The speedy receiver and the Panthers will take on the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Anderson has a ton of big-play potential, which was on display in Week 1 against the New York Jets. The veteran wideout only had one reception, but it was a 57-yard touchdown. Anderson scored 12.7 fantasy points in ESPN fantasy leagues, which likely gave fantasy managers a much-needed edge to start the season.

Then in Week 2, Anderson had a productive outing against the Saints with three receptions (six targets) for 38 yards. But his three-catch, 38-yard performance only amounted to 6.8 fantasy points. However, Anderson’s Week 2 outing should not ring alarm bells for fantasy managers as he has a favorable matchup against the Texans’ secondary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a solid FLEX option to open up Week 3, then Anderson is definitely one of the best as he only needs one big play to bring in double-digit fantasy points.