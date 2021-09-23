What to do with Terrace Marshall Jr. in Week 3 fantasy football

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has begun to carve out a role for himself in Joe Brady’s offense and could be a player to watch in Thursday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

As of right now, the top-three offensive playmakers for the Panthers are Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Robby Anderson. However, rookie wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. could join the trio as he continues to acclimate himself in Joe Brady’s offense. In Week 1 against the New York Jets, Marshall had three receptions (six targets) for 26 yards and scored 5.6 fantasy points.

Then in Week 2, the rookie out of LSU only had three receptions (three targets) for 17 yards and scored 4.7 fantasy points. There’s not much to get excited about with Marshall’s stats, but he’ll start to get favorable matchups with opposing defenses worrying about Moore and Anderson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s best to sit Marshall if you have him rostered on your team for this Thursday Night Football matchup.