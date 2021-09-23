Breaking down the weather forecast for South Point 400

NASCAR is heading down to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a busy weekend of racing. The week opens on Thursday with the Star Nursery 150 in the ARCA Menards Series. On Friday, the Camping World Truck Series runs the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. On Saturday, the Xfinity Series will run the Alsco Uniforms 302 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. To wrap up race weekend on Sunday, the Cup Series will run the South Point 400 and will be on NBC Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, with info courtesy of the National Weather Service. Plenty can change, but with sunny skies in the forecast through the weekend, it would be a surprise if anything changed.

Since we are still a couple of days out from race weekend, the forecasts are all tentative.

Thursday, September 23

Hi 97°, Low 70°: Sunny, 6mph N wind

11 p.m. ET, Star Nursery 150, ARCA Menards Series

Friday, September 24

Hi 96°, Low 70°: Sunny, 6-8mph SE wind

9:00 p.m. ET, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 — Truck Series

Saturday, September 25

Hi 97°, Low 71°: Sunny

7:30 p.m. ET, Alsco Uniforms 302 — Xfinity Series

Sunday, September 26

Hi 96°, Low 71°: Sunny

7:00 p.m. ET, South Point 400 — Cup Series