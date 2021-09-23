How to watch Panthers vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football on TV, via live stream

NFL Network will host this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. You can catch a live stream at NFL.com or through a variety of services including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 with a 26-7 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon in Week 2. There was a bit of a scare with Christian McCaffrey leaving the game due to cramping. CMC should be fine heading into an easy matchup vs. the Texans. Through two weeks, Carolina has the best defense by yards and points allowed.

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor is out with a hamstring injury for Week 3 vs. the Panthers. The Texans have already come out and said QB Deshaun Watson will not be active. So rookie QB Davis Mills will be starting for Houston on Thursday night with the short week.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between Panthers and Texans on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to

If you don’t have a cable login to access to NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the 2021 schedule release.