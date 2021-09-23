Full list of Week 3 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 3 and that means we’re back with our weekly picks with confidence levels. Rather than just predict winners and losers, we’re attaching a level of confidence to them (high, medium, low, no confidence). A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the outright win.

Last week, I went 11-5 overall with my picks. My best group was low confidence where I was 4-0, including two outright upsets. My worst group was no confidence, where I was 0-2 with my Jaguars and Jets upset predictions. They’re arguably the two worst teams in the league, so, lesson learned.

This week, my upset picks remain on the low end of the confidence levels. I am a little shaky on Panthers over Texans given the short week and Houston’s QB change, but I think Carolina ends up winning a close one there. My shakiest high confidence pick is probably Browns over Bears. Cleveland has some questions and they face a Bears team that looks to roll out Justin Fields in place of an injured Andy Dalton. That could be a recipe for an upset, but I’m still pretty confident in Cleveland this week.

High confidence (5-2)

Browns over Bears

Cardinals over Jaguars

Bills over Washington

Broncos over Jets

Medium confidence (6-6)

Panthers over Texans

Ravens over Lions

Chiefs over Chargers

Titans over Colts

Cowboys over Eagles

Low confidence (6-2)

Patriots over Saints

Steelers over Bengals

Dolphins over Raiders***

49ers over Packers

No confidence (1-4)

Falcons over Giants***

Vikings over Seahawks***

