2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 3 fantasy football

It’s Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season and the usual suspects are producing monster fantasy numbers at the quarterback position. Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson had stellar efforts in Week 2, but what if you’re a manager who doesn’t have the luxury of a star quarterback? Here are two passers to look at as potential streaming options while staying away from a few others.

Quarterback Starts

Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Giants

Ryan had a dismal showing in Week 1, but bounced back in Week 2 and could’ve put up better numbers if it wasn’t for a few interceptions late in the game. The veteran quarterback gets to go up against a Giants defense that just surrendered 27 points to Teddy Bridgewater and 30 points to Taylor Heinicke. The Falcons are going to throw the ball a lot, so the volume will be there for Ryan. This time, the matchup is also favorable.

Daniel Jones, Giants vs. Falcons

After a strong showing in Week 2, especially with his legs, Jones is a good streaming option against a porous Falcons defense. The Giants have struggled to get going offensively, but Jones has not made many mistakes. His running ability should be worked into the gameplan in Week 3, which will be an added benefit for managers.

Quarterback Sits

Baker Mayfield, Browns vs. Bears

Mayfield is likely to play despite suffering an injury on his non-throwing shoulder, but this is not a great matchup. The Browns seem to be invested in running the ball more this season, which means less chances for Mayfield to cut loose. Even with Odell Beckham Jr. likely to make his season debut, a road showdown against a rising Bears defense isn’t the right place to bet on Mayfield delivering a big outing.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers vs. Bengals

Roethlisberger has been less efficient that usual in the last few seasons, and that appears to be the case again in 2021. The quarterback is dealing with a pectoral injury and while it’s admirable for him to try to play Sunday, the Bengals know they can force him to try to beat them. With Diontae Johnson possibly out as well and Chase Claypool really only having big value as a deep threat, it’s hard to see Roethlisberger be successful in this matchup. Expect a heavy dose of Najee Harris in this contest, along with some short throws and screens to see if the Steelers skill players can make things happen.