3 WRs to start and 3 WRs to fade in Week 3 fantasy football

There are several wide receivers looking to continue their strong starts to the 2021 NFL season in Week 3, but are they worth starting in your fantasy lineup? Here’s three players to back in Week 3 and three more to stay away from.

Wide Receiver Starts in Week 3

Mike Williams, Chargers vs. Chiefs

Williams used to be primarily used as a deep threat, but he’s getting more targets with the Chargers this season. The receiver has double-digit targets in the first two games and is making the most of the opportunities, finding the endzone in each game. This showdown with the Chiefs is expected to produce points, meaning Williams should be heavily involved again in LA’s offense.

Marquise Brown, Ravens vs. Lions

Brown has found the endzone in each of his first two games and remains the top receiving option on the Ravens. A matchup with the Lions is enticing, even with Baltimore’s run-heavy offense. Lamar Jackson is trusting Brown and the third-year receiver has stepped up to the task. Look for him to continue his strong season against Detroit.

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers vs. Rams

Godwin has been productive through two weeks and should get a boost with Antonio Brown unlikely to play in Week 3 after being placed on the reserve/COVID list. He’s got a touchdown in each contest and should get favorable matchups against the Rams with Jalen Ramsey likely to shadow Mike Evans for most of the day.

Wide Receiver Sits in Week 3

Brandin Cooks, Texans vs. Panthers

Cooks exploded in Week 1 and managed to score in Week 2 but this Thursday night contest doesn’t bode well for him. The Panthers are one of the top teams against the pass and the Texans are rolling in on a short week with an inexperienced quarterback. Fantasy managers who have Cooks should look for alternate options in Week 3.

Corey Davis, Jets vs. Broncos

The Patriots shut down Davis in Week 2, holding the big free agent signing to just two catches for eight yards. Davis has chemistry with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, but the Broncos present another tough matchup for the Jets and the receiver. Until Wilson shows he can move the ball well against tough defenses, it’s best to fade Davis here.

Chase Claypool, Steelers vs. Bengals

Claypool has caught three passes in each of Pittsburgh’s first two contests, but Week 3 doesn’t bode well for the speedy receiver. Ben Roethlisberger has a pectoral injury, meaning the gameplan for Pittsburgh likely involves more run plays and short passes better suited for JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, if the latter plays. Claypool is a home run threat and needs just one play to deliver value, but don’t expect it come against the Bengals this Sunday.