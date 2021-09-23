2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 3 fantasy football

Like it or not, you’ve got to start a D/ST in almost every fantasy football league. But luckily, this is a roster spot where you have some freedom to play the matchups. To help you, here are some D/ST sits and starts to consider for Week 3.

D/ST Starts

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is having a rough start to the season, having been sacked 10 times through just two games this season. He’s also coming off a brutal four-interception performance, and his team has yet to score more than 14 points in a single game. Denver’s only picked up three QB sacks this season and two interceptions, but the Broncos are allowing an average of 251 yards per game and a meager 13 points per contest.

The Patriots defense leads the NFL with five interceptions this season. They have a nice chance to pad that stat this week with Jameis Winston and the Saints coming to town. Winston threw a pair of picks last week on two head-scratching plays, the kind of thing he’s known for throughout his career. New England is allowing an average of less than 200 passing yards per game, and they’ve only given up one passing touchdown through two games.

D/ST Sits

The Niners held Philadelphia to just 11 points last week. In the first week of the season they gave up 33 points to the Lions, mostly in garbage time, but the defense redeemed its fantasy performance with a pick six. But this week they’re catching a Packers team that’s waking up and shaking off the rust of summer.

As you might have expected, the Rams defense looks pretty good to start the season. And with three interceptions, six sacks and an average of just 14 points allowed per game, they’re a viable fantasy asset. But not this week. The Bucs offense is rolling and it’s going to be hard to keep a lid on Tom Brady and Co.