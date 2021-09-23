2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 3 fantasy football

Is there really any better feeling than a kicker having a big week and putting your fantasy football team over the top? Yes. There are better things to experience in life, but a double-digit fantasy output from a lineup spot you’d rather not have to deal with is a small victory worth celebrating. But you’ve got to make informed choices to start the right guy. Here are some recommendations for who to start and who to sit in Week 3.

Kicker Starts

Graham Gano, Giants vs. Falcons

The Giants love to settle for field goals. There is no fourth down so favorable that they won’t just try to kick it instead. Gano’s already got two three-pointers of 50+ yards. They get the Falcons this week, a team that is generous with extra points and should give New York plenty of chances to settle for three.

Matt Prater, Cardinals vs. Jaguars

The Jaguars are letting kickers rack up an average of 12 fantasy points per game so far this season, the second worst mark in the league. Prater will not only have a few chances to pad his stats with plenty of extra points for the high-flying Cardinals, he’s coming off a big game last week that featured a 62-yarder. Get him while he’s hot.

Kicker Sits

Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts vs. Titans

The Titans are just middle of the road against opposing kickers, which would normally make whoever they’re playing against at least a good enough starter. But the Colts are relying on Jacob Eason at quarterback this week, so it is going to be hard to move the ball. Plus, they’re playing against an offense where field goals are not going to keep them in the game.

Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Bills

Hopkins is another kicker who’s going to be hamstrung by a backup this week. Washington’s Taylor Heinicke is a better backup and Eason, but the Football Team is facing off against a tough Bills defense that’s held opposing kickers to an average of just seven points per game.