Full list of tee times for Friday, Day 1 at the Ryder Cup

The 2021 Ryder Cup golf tournament is being held in the US this year, taking place at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin. Golfers tee off Friday morning for four foursome matches. They’ll follow in the afternoon with four fourball matches.

Three years ago, Europe won the 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National’s Albatros course. This year, the USA enters as the -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with Europe as the +210 underdog, and a 14-14 tie coming in at +1200.

The tournament gets underway Friday morning, with tee times starting at 8:05 a.m. ET. Both The Golf Channel and NBC’s Peacock streaming service will have coverage of the event all day long, with coverage shifting to regular broadcast NBC for Saturday and Sunday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Ryder Cup on Friday. We’ll fill in the names for the pairings as soon as they’re announced.

