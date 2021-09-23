How to watch 2021 Ryder Cup tournament on TV, via live online stream

The 2021 Ryder Cup has arrived. The exalted tournament featuring Team USA vs. Team Europe returns after a one-year delay due to COVID-19. The tournament traditionally takes place every two years, with the last tournament taking place in 2018.

Team Europe looks to defend their title as the two teams meet in Wisconsin at Whistling Straits. The golf begins on Friday, but the festivities open on Thursday with the Opening Ceremony. We should learn the first days matchups at that point and how the 12 golfers will be split up.

The tournament will air across Golf Channel and NBC, and Peacock will provide the live stream. Here’s your full schedule of coverage.

2021 Ryder Cup coverage

Thursday, September 23

5-8 p.m.: Opening Ceremony — Golf Channel

Friday, September 24

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Foursome and fourball matches — Golf Channel, Peacock

Foursome matches: 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m.

Fourball matches: 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

8 a.m.-7 p.m.: Foursome and fourball matches — Golf Channel (8-9am), NBC (9am-7pm), Peacock

Foursome matches: 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m.

Fourball matches: 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Sunday, September 26

12-6 p.m.: Singles matches — NBC, Peacock