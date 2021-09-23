Ryder Cup odds 2021: Who will win, matchup props, more

The United States is 8-11-1 in the Ryder Cup since the whole of Europe joined the competition in 1979. But the bookmakers still fancy The Yanks as a heavy favorite heading into this weekend’s 43rd Ryder Cup Matches at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The United States is a -190 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win back the trophy, with Europe +210 to retain it. A tie, which means both teams end the competition deadlocked at 14-14, has +1200 odds.

You can also bet on who takes home the Cup, with Team USA remaining at -190, and Europe at +160. Clearly the half-point between 14 and 14.5 points is crucial to bettors, as Europe retains the Cup in case of a tie since they won the last competition in 2018 at Le Golf National outside Paris.

We also have odds for what will happen on each day of the competition, and in each format. You can bet Day 1 or Day 2, but the price as of now remains the same either way.

Day 1 Fourballs, Day 2 Fourballs

USA +100

Europe +200

Tie +275

Day 1 Foursomes, Day 2 Foursomes

USA +115

Europe +185

Tie +275

Day 3 Singles Winner

USA -160

Europe +185

Tie +700

There are plenty of props available at DK as well, but here’s a fun one that always catches the eye: Will there be a hole-in-one across the 28 matches?

Ryder Cup Hole in One?

No -550

Yes +350

There are four Par 3’s at a windswept Whistling Straits, and 288 total chances for the best golfers in the world to put it in the hole from the tee. But most won’t be firing at flags as the risk of penalty will be pretty big. It’s a big price risk, but by the numbers laying -550 is for sure the smart wager.