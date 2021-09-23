How to watch Marshall vs. Appalachian State via live online stream

The Marshall Thundering Herd and Appalachian State Mountaineers meet up in Week 4 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The college football weekend should kick off an exciting game that should see quite a few points from each side.

Marshall (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) will enter Thursday’s game following their first loss of the season in a 42-38 road loss to the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday. Turnovers are an issue for the Thundering Herd with eight total through three contests, but Grant Wells is averaging 371 passing yards per game. Appalachian State (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) beat Elon at home 44-10 following a two-point loss to the Miami Hurricanes the week before and is led by the two-man backfield combination of Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples. Both have rushed for more than 50 yards in all three games.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Appalachian State is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -300 on the moneyline. That makes Marshall a +235 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.