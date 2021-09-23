How to watch Wings vs. Sky, Liberty vs. Mercury via live online stream

The 2021 WNBA Playoffs tip off on Thursday evening with the first round single-elimination contests. The No. 5 Phoenix Mercury host the No. 8 New York Liberty and the No. 6 Chicago Sky host the No. 7 Dallas Wings. The winners of those two games will advance to face Minnesota and Seattle on Sunday.

ESPN is hosting the 2021 WNBA Playoffs and the first round will open on ESPN2. Wings-Sky will tip at 8 p.m. ET and Liberty-Mercury will tip at 10 p.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the two first round matchups, you can stream the games via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Additionally, WNBA League Pass will stream every game. If you don’t have a subscription log-in for ESPN, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The Wings and Liberty enter the playoffs as the longest shots to win the WNBA Championship, installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +9000 and +10000, respectively. The Mercury are +900 and the Sky are +1800. The Mercury and Sky have both played well on the road this season — Phoenix has a 12-4 away record, Chicago is 10-6 — which bodes well if they can get out of the first round.