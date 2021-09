Flex rankings for Week 3 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season. We have football tonight, as the Week 2 is gone with the wind and Week 3 starts up tonight as the Houston Texans host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. To help you set your lineups before this Thursday night affair, we’ve got updated flex rankings. These rankings are for .5 PPR leagues.

Remember to always keep your Thursday night fantasy starters out of the flex spot. You may need that flexibility come Sunday or Monday.

Tonight we get the Tyrod Taylor-less Texans against the red hot Panthers. Davis Mills will have a tough test in his first ever start, as the Panthers rank first in defensive DVOA and D/ST points through the first two games. They likely won’t stay at the top of those lists, but against Mills, they could easily hang out there for another week.

Be sure to check out our flex rankings on Sunday morning, when they’ll be updated with all the injury and matchup news.

Week 3 flex rankings