Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, September 23rd

We have a 12-game schedule in the majors on Thursday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 5 games starting at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down a couple of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, September 23rd.

Nationals vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Nick Castellanos ($5,500)

Jonathan India ($5,100)

Joey Votto ($5,100)

We’re going to lead off tonight’s team stacks with the Cincinnati Reds, who will be going up against Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Corbin has not pitched well this year with a 8-15 record and 6.17 ERA. His struggles have also followed him on the road as Corbin has an ERA of 6.05 and .262 batting average. The southpaw also has the tendency of giving up home runs as he’s allowed 14 in his last nine starts.

With that in mind, it would be a good idea to put Nick Castellanos in this stack. The first-time All-Star is hitting .309 with 29 HRs, 86 RBI and averaging 9.2 FPPG this season. Joey Votto is another good add as he’s hit three home runs in his last three games.

Blue Jays vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($6,200)

Marcus Semien ($5,300)

Corey Dickerson ($2,500)

Both Blue Jays starting pitcher Steven Matz and Twins starter Michael Pineda have pitched well recently, however, DraftKings Sportsbook has the total at 9.5 runs. Toronto, as we know, is always capable of having an offensive outburst in any inning. Therefore, we are going to go with Jays against Pineda, who has allowed 12 HRs at home and .261 opponents batting average.

Pineda just faced the Jays in his last start where he held them to only one earned run (1 HR), but was credited with three runs in 5.2 IP. I think Toronto makes the proper adjustments as they need to win as many games as possible.

Rangers vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,600)

Cedric Mullins ($4,300)

Austin Hays ($3,200)

It was hard to pick a stack for this game as both Texas starter Glenn Otto and Baltimore starter Zac Lowther have struggled this season. But Baltimore has the better offense at home, averaging 4.55 runs per game. Otto has got lit up in his last two starts as he has given up 15 earned runs and a home run in 6.2 IP. The O’s just gave the Phillies a tough series and could easily have success against the 25-year-old pitcher.