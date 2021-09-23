Tracking MLB betting action for Thursday, September 23rd

We have a 12-game schedule in the majors on Thursday, beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET with the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

Our lone best bet for Tuesday’s slate did not work in our favor, despite the Cincinnati Reds being heavy favorites on the moneyline (-210). We opted to play the Reds on the run line -1.5 (-105) against Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds uncharacteristically lost to the Pirates as Keller held them to only 2 earned runs in 5.2 IP. With the Pirates winning 6-2, it gave them their fourth win against the Reds in 15 games this season.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, September 23rd

Madison Bumgarner over 4.5 strikeouts (-115) vs. Atlanta

For our first play, we could’ve went with Charlie Morton or Madison Bumgarner since both of their strikeout prop odds are favorable. However, we’ll go with MadBum, who only has to get us 5 strikeouts in his start against the Braves. Atlanta’s offense has been hot this series, scoring 8.6 runs per game. Bumgarner could give them issues as he had a no-hitter through 7.0 IP at Atlanta earlier this season. In that doubleheader win, the veteran pitcher had 7 strikeouts and did not allow a walk.

Bumgarner has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in 15 out of 24 starts this season, which includes 4 out of his last 5 starts. He’ll be facing a Braves’ offense that is averaging 8.98 strikeouts per game and 10.33 strikeouts in their last three games.

