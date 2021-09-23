Rams RB Darrell Henderson doesn’t practice Wednesday with rib injury for Week 3

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson didn’t practice on Wednesday with a rib injury, per ESPN’s Lindsay Thiry. Henderson missed the end of the Rams Week 2 game with the injury, but hasn’t been ruled out for Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At this point it doesn’t look great for Henderson to play a full set of snaps even if he isn’t ruled out. He told reporters “you can definitely expect to see Sony, and Jake (Funk) possibly utilized more this week. We’re hopeful and optimistic that we’ll get Darrell back, but that will be something that we’ll monitor throughout the course of the week,” per The Rams Wire.

Fantasy football implications

Henderson was on pace for great usage through the first two games, but this injury will slow him down and if Michel can continue to make a case for playing time, we will likely see more of a committee moving forward. If Henderson can’t go this week, Michel becomes a decent flex play, but if Henderson does play, it will muddle their usage.