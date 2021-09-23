Lamar Jackson not spotted at practice on Thursday for Week 3

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was not seen at practice on Thursday, per The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer. Shaffer writes that Jackson did say his hip was sore after his touchdown flip against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The injury report will be out soon, which should help us narrow down the reason for his absence.

His absence could be for a myriad of reasons, but the Ravens do have a backup in Tyler Huntley who impressed this preseason. Huntley has many of the same skills as Jackson and would quickly have value in fantasy leagues.