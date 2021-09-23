Dalvin Cook (ankle) misses second practice on Thursday for Week 3

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook missed his second day of practice on Thursday, per St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson. Cook dealt with ankle issues throughout last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but continued to return and look sharp as he put up good statistics.

There is a real chance Cook is getting extra rest this week, but will be ramped up to a limited practice on Friday. If so, he would likely play against the Seattle Seahawks in Minnesota.

When asked about Cook’s workload on Wednesday, head coach Mike Zimmer was emphatic that Cook would continue to get a big workload as long as he was healthy enough to suit up.

As Dalvin Cook deals with an ankle injury, the throttle is still forward on his workload, Zimmer said. "At this stage, it's time to get some wins. Dalvin's a tough guy. If he can't play, then there's a reason why he's not playing. He makes us go, so...we'll continue to play him." — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) September 22, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Cook is too good to sit if he gets the okay to play in Week 3. If he can get in work at practice on Friday, there’s a good chance he’ll need to be in your lineups on Sunday.