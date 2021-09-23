 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dalvin Cook (ankle) misses second practice on Thursday for Week 3

We break down the news that Dalvin Cook has yet to practice for Week 3

By Chet Gresham
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook missed his second day of practice on Thursday, per St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson. Cook dealt with ankle issues throughout last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but continued to return and look sharp as he put up good statistics.

There is a real chance Cook is getting extra rest this week, but will be ramped up to a limited practice on Friday. If so, he would likely play against the Seattle Seahawks in Minnesota.

When asked about Cook’s workload on Wednesday, head coach Mike Zimmer was emphatic that Cook would continue to get a big workload as long as he was healthy enough to suit up.

Fantasy football implications

Cook is too good to sit if he gets the okay to play in Week 3. If he can get in work at practice on Friday, there’s a good chance he’ll need to be in your lineups on Sunday.

More From DraftKings Nation