Miles Sanders gets in limited practice on Week 3 Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders was limited in practice on Thursday with a chest injury. Sanders was on the injury report last week with an ankle, but ended up playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy football implications

Unless Sanders gets downgraded on Friday due to his injury, it should be expected that he will play on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The former Penn State standout has played a significant role in the Eagles’ offense, despite not having a 100-yard rushing game yet this season.

Last week, Sanders only had 55 rushing yards after recording 74 yards on the ground and 39 receiving yards in the season opener against Atlanta. However, if Sanders is limited in any way, then we could see more snaps for rookie Kenny Gainwell and potentially running back Boston Scott. Scott has predominately worked on special teams, while Gainwell has been used both in the running and passing games.