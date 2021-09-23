Ryder Cup picks, predictions 2021: Betting splits for winner, top scorer on USA, Europe

The 43rd Ryder Cup is here, and the action is starting to fly as bettors get ready for three days of drama from Kohler, Wisconsin. As the action continues to come in, here are the latest odds and bet splits for the 2021 Ryder Cup Matches at Whistling Straits from DraftKings Sportsbook:

To lift the Ryder Cup*

USA -215 (59% of action, 32% of bets)

Europe -170 (41% of action, 68% of bets)

*If the matches end tied at 14-14, Europe wins and retains the Cup because of their win in 2018 and thus wins this bet.

It looks like the sharp money is on the USA to win back the trophy, as the bigger action is on America at home. We’ll see if this trend continues throughout the week.

USA Top Team Scorer

Justin Thomas +500 (33% of action, 28% of bets)

Xander Schauffele +700 (13% of action, 13% of bets)

Jordan Spieth +700 (8% of action, 8% of bets)

Dustin Johnson +700 (4% of action, 3% of bets)

Patrick Cantlay +750 (16% of action, 15% of bets)

Bryson DeChambeau +800 (3% of action, 4% of bets)

Collin Morikawa +900 (7% of action, 9% of bets)

Brooks Koepka +900 (3% of action, 3% of bets)

Tony Finau +1000 (7% of action, 8% of bets)

Daniel Berger +1600 (3% of action, 3% of bets)

Europe Top Team Scorer

Jon Rahm +300 (40% of action, 29% of bets)

Rory McIlroy +450 (10% of action, 8% of bets)

Viktor Hovland +600 (27% of action, 29% of bets)

Paul Casey +800 (6% of action, 9% of bets)

Sergio Garcia +800 (5% of action, 6% of bets)

Shane Lowry +900 (3% of action, 4% of bets)

Tommy Fleetwood +900 (2% of action, 4% of bets)

Tyrrell Hatton +1100 (1% of action, 2% of bets)

Ian Poulter +1200 (3% of action, 5% of bets)

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600 (2% of action, 2% of bets)

