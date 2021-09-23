CJ Stroud to rest against Akron, “emergency” role only

No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud will only be used in an “emergency” role for Saturday’s game against the Akron Zips. Stroud has a shoulder issue, and a week of rest appears to be in his best interests.

BREAKING: Ohio State will rest C.J. Stroud against Akron and only use the starting quarterback in an "emergency" role. https://t.co/gn4uHQnnDR — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 23, 2021

While you would think this might matter to the betting line, it actually hasn’t moved a scintilla. The game opened at Ohio State -48.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that’s where it sits as of now. This is more about how terrible Akron is, who lost to Auburn 60-10, and to Temple 45-24. You can make an argument Akron is the worst team in FBS

For the Bucks, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller are the backups but neither has been named the starter for Saturday as of now. But no matter who takes the keys under center, they might be handing the ball off plenty to TreVeyon Henderson and other players in the backfield.

Ohio State could openly declare before the game they won’t use the forward pass, and they’d still be a huge favorite on Saturday.